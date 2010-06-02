Iraq Soldier Loses Home After His neighbours Foreclosed On Him Over $800 Debt

Texas is notorious for homeowners associations that say what kind of truck you can have in your driveway and can foreclose on homes directly when homeowners miss a payment.



These laws drew heavy criticism recently when Heritage Lakes Homeowners Association foreclosed on a soldier on active duty, as reported by WFAA and Mother Jones. Captain Michael Clauer lost his $300,000 house when his wife missed HOA payments of $800.

It’s an ugly situation, but similar stories have not been enough to pass various attempts HOA reform in Texas.

Last summer Texas Legislature failed to pass such a bill after a protest led by HOA’s and builders associations. The bill, HB1967, was also blocked when Republicans and Democrats wouldn’t compromise on a voted ID bill, according to Bay Area Houston.

Ultimately, Texans really want their exclusive communities.

