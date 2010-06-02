Iraq Soldier Loses Home After His neighbours Foreclosed On Him Over $800 Debt

Gus Lubin
Texas is notorious for homeowners associations that say what kind of truck you can have in your driveway and can foreclose on homes directly when homeowners miss a payment.

These laws drew heavy criticism recently when Heritage Lakes Homeowners Association foreclosed on a soldier on active duty, as reported by WFAA and Mother Jones. Captain Michael Clauer lost his $300,000 house when his wife missed HOA payments of $800.

It’s an ugly situation, but similar stories have not been enough to pass various attempts HOA reform in Texas.

Last summer Texas Legislature failed to pass such a bill after a protest led by HOA’s and builders associations. The bill, HB1967, was also blocked when Republicans and Democrats wouldn’t compromise on a voted ID bill, according to Bay Area Houston.

Ultimately, Texans really want their exclusive communities.

