The Houston Texans Are Asking For An 'RGIII-Level' Package In A Blockbuster Trade For The No. 1 Pick

The Houston Texans want a package of picks that’s on par with what the St. Louis Rams got in the Robert Griffin III trade in 2012, according to widespread reports.

Houston is asking for three first-round picks and a second round pick.

In 2012, Washington gave St. Louis three first-rounders (2012, 2013, and 2014), as well as a second-round pick in 2012.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, and Fox’s Jay Glazer are all reporting that this is Houston’s asking price.

Most mock drafts have the Texans taking South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. But that’s not set in stone at all. Typically by this time we have an indication of which player a team will take with the No. 1 pick — like we did in 2012, when the Colts all but announced the Andrew Luck pick weeks before the draft.

That hasn’t happened this year, which could suggest that the team is holding out for a late-hour trade.

The problem is that it’s becoming increasingly clear that giving up all of those picks in the RGIII trade really hurt the Redskins. They had to give up the No. 2-overall pick in this year’s draft. They now have a bunch of roster holes, and no top picks to fill them.

Is an NFL team really going to hand over an “RGIII-level” package when there’s fresh evidence that giving up all those picks can kill you down the road?

