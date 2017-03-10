Texans trade Brock Osweiler to the Browns in a stunning move that may lead to them chasing Tony Romo

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns completed a stunning trade on Thursday to send quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Texans are also sending a 2017 sixth-round pick and 2018 first-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick and salary-cap relief from getting rid of Osweiler’s contract.

In turn, the cash savings will help Houston chase Tony Romo should he cut from the Dallas Cowboys, according to Schefter.

