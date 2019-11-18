The NFL's pass interference rules continue to baffle as a seemingly obvious grab prevented a Texans touchdown and didn't get overturned

via CBS/NFL Marlon Humphrey appeared to commit pass interference on DeAndre Hopkins.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey committed a seemingly obvious pass interference penalty against the Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins, but the refs did not call it, even after a challenge and review.

Many in the NFL world voiced their outrage and confusion over the NFL’s pass interference rules and the new challenge rule.

The NFL’s pass interference rules continued to confuse the larger football world on Sunday.

In the first quarter of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Week 11 game, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey seemed to commit an obvious penalty against Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone. As Hopkins reached for the ball, Humphrey had both hands around Hopkins’ torso, effectively holding Hopkins back from catching the ball.

The Texans challenged the play for pass interference, as the NFL now allows. The refs did not overturn the play.

Here’s video:

The NFL – a Joke. They didn't call this PI, the #Texans challenged, they still decided not to call it PI, and on 4th down.pic.twitter.com/BGvxuyLDGb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

Several in the NFL world reacted to the non-call:

I mean, this is a goddamn disgrace. https://t.co/dyTRW99wyH — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 17, 2019

I’m sorry but it is insanely funny that the NFL passed a rule making pass interference reviewable and refs are almost entirely ignoring that rule. The replay officials are watching Peaky Blinders or something when they are supposed to be reviewing PI. Not even trying. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 17, 2019

BALTIMORE-Gotta be overturned.

(He said for the 33rd time this year, fruitlessly.) — Peter King (@peter_king) November 17, 2019

Both Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Houston's Bill O'Brien have been champions of bringing a skyjudge in, and were leaders in the PI challenge system being instituted. I'd think, deep down, each has strong feelings on what just happened. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 17, 2019

The non-call had an impact in the first half. The Texans didn’t score on the drive and the Ravens ended up scoring 14 points in the first half.

