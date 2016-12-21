Texans rookie posts jaw-dropping picture of the $16,000 dinner bill his teammates forced him to pay

Houston Texans rookie safety KJ Dillion got stuck with the dinner bill on Sunday following his team’s comeback win against the Jaguars, and the price he had to pay was astounding.

On Twitter, Dillon posted a photo of the check, which rounded out to a cool $16,255 — tip not included.

A closer look reveals seven orders of sea bass with lobster ($350), $105 worth of filet mignon, one Caesar salad ($12.95), and, most incredibly of all, $7,700 worth of Hennessy Paradis Imperial (evidently a more expensive bottle).

Some quick maths on the Hennessy reveals that each glass (22 in total) came down to $350.

Here’s the bill:

When you get left with the tab…… pic.twitter.com/aCrqYZDbla

— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016

It’s not uncommon for rookies to foot the bill at a large team dinner, of course. But Dillon seemed particularly unlucky in this instance because he was the only rookie paying and he is not making a lot of money by NFL standards.

Dillon was a fifth-round draft pick. His four-year, $2.6 million contract included a $235,000 signing bonus and a 2016 salary of $374,000. Dillon is yet to start an NFL game and none of the remaining years on his contract are guaranteed.

Even worse, as he noted on Twitter, he doesn’t even drink!

I don’t even drink lol

— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016

He also noted that he ordered the mysterious Caesar salad:

Now, being a rookie isn’t all bad. As Dillon added, some veteran teammates take him out to eat at least once a week.

My vets take me out to eat once a week. Never asked for a dime. I got them boys.

— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016

Being a pro athlete: not terrible!

