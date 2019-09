Go forth and do God’s work

Trevor Chase Brown launched C3:23 Capital in January with $2 million.The name, C3:23, refers to a bible verse, Colossians 3:23.



The verse says:

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men.”

Brown told HedgeFund.net that C3:23 will be “100% long 90% of the time.”

He’s charging investors 2 and 20.

(Via FINalternatives.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.