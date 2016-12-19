Texans bench their $72 million quarterback Brock Osweiler and the fans gave the backup a standing ovation

The Houston Texans benched quarterback Brock Osweiler midway through the second quarter against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after he went 6-of-11 for 72 yards and two interceptions.

Osweiler, who spurned the Broncos in the offseason to sign a $72 million contract with the Texans, now has 16 interceptions on the season to go with 14 touchdown passes. His interceptions against the Jags came on consecutive passes.

Tom Savage took over with roughly eight minutes left in the half:





Here’s Osweiler’s second interception:





Osweiler has struggled mightily during the bulk of his first season in Houston. Still, the Texans have managed to take the lead in the AFC South at 7-6. It’s unclear for now whether Osweiler will remained bench going forward (and potentially into the playoffs), or if it’s just because he didn’t have it today.

Either way, it’s never great when you pay a quarterback $72 million in the offseason, and then have to bench him in Week 15 against a two-win team because he can’t stop throwing interceptions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.