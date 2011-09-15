This 101-Year-Old Woman Was Foreclosed On And Evicted From Her Detroit Home

Photo: Video via ABC

Texana Hollis, 101, was evicted Monday from the Detroit home she’s lived in since the early 1950s.According to CBS News, Hollis refinanced the house with an adjustable rate mortgage in 2002 and her 65-year-old son fell behind in mortgage and tax payments.



“I kept it from her because I didn’t want to worry her,” Warren Hollis told CBS. “I was just so sure it wasn’t going to happen.”

The Hollis’ ended up owing $80,000 on the house and Warren kept throwing the eviction notices away.

Police hauled Texana out of the home in her wheelchair Monday, and across the street to a neighbours rental house.

By Monday evening the evicted centenarian was taken to the hospital and suffering from confusion.

An ABC report is below.

