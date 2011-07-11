VIDEO: Gun Expert Shoots Himself In The Leg While Showing Off His Quick Draw

When Tex Grebner went to his local shooting range he probably didn’t expect to become renowned across the internet for his video of shooting himself in the leg. Regardless, the clip he posted online is doing the rounds and making Grebner’s self-inflicted wound world famous (via Daily Mail).



Narrating the event and describing what happened, Grebner explains the thumbdrive holster for his .45 calibre pistol differed from the one for his Glock and when he attempted to draw and fire from “defensive retention” with the .45 he shot a round into his thigh and down his leg.

A gun enthusiast, Grebner posted the video to help keep the same mistake from happening to other shooters.

“Negligent discharges happen,” Grebner says, “and I don’t want them to happen to anybody else. Gun safety is everybody’s business.”



