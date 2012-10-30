Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Tomorrow

Photo: Flickr/Ashwin Nellore Photography

A little Sandy break!From Nomura, here’s what to expect in the economy tomorrow:



The pace of chain store sales slowed in the week ended 20 October following a strong showing over the Columbus Day weekend. Sales of Halloween merchandise started slightly later than last year, but they have picked up gradually as the holiday falls two days later than the previous year.

We expect the Case-Shiller 20-city home price index to show a 3.1% y-o-y increase in August as price gains continue to spread across the country (Consensus: +1.9%). An increasing number of major cities each month are now experiencing year-on-year price gains – 16 in July compared with three in January.

Note that financial markets will be closed again.

