- Newspaper print ad sales fell by 29.7% during Q109 [Reflections Of A Newsosaur]
- Judges will decide if business models can be patented [NYT]
- Tetris turns 25 [Reuters]
- A post about Twitter hype quieting down kind of disproves itself [VentureBeat]
- 18-to-24 year-olds don’t use Twitter much [WSJ]
- Jogger runs into tree, gets black eye while using Twitter [Valleywag]
- rumour: Facebook charges merchants 15% to be on payments platform [All Facebook]
- So why, exactly, are boomers quitting Facebook? [Inside Facebook]
- Trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic [GameTrailers]
- Ad intros the “New GM” [AdAge]
- Chaos, cuts coming to OK! [Gawker]
- Meet the man Rupe wants to be his number 2 [NYT]
- 10% of Twitter users account for 90% of Twitter activity [Harvard Business Review]
- AP says tech is coming to stop “wholesale theft” of its content [Ars Technica]
