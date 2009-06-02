Tetris Turns 25

Nicholas Carlson

  • Newspaper print ad sales fell by 29.7% during Q109 [Reflections Of A Newsosaur]
  • Judges will decide if business models can be patented [NYT]
  • Tetris turns 25 [Reuters]
  • A post about Twitter hype quieting down kind of disproves itself [VentureBeat]
  • 18-to-24 year-olds don’t use Twitter much [WSJ]
  • Jogger runs into tree, gets black eye while using Twitter [Valleywag]
  • rumour: Facebook charges merchants 15% to be on payments platform [All Facebook]
  • So why, exactly, are boomers quitting Facebook? [Inside Facebook]
  • Trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic [GameTrailers]
  • Ad intros the “New GM” [AdAge]
  • Chaos, cuts coming to OK! [Gawker]
  • Meet the man Rupe wants to be his number 2 [NYT]
  • 10% of Twitter users account for 90% of Twitter activity [Harvard Business Review]
  • AP says tech is coming to stop “wholesale theft” of its content [Ars Technica]

