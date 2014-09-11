Tests On An Australian Patient For Ebola Have Come Back Negative

Working on ZMapp, the ebola drug.

Tests on a man recently returned from Africa who was taken to an Australian hospital this morning with possible Ebola symptoms have come back negative for the deadly disease.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital shortly before 8am local time by paramedics wearing protective clothing, and placed in isolation for tests.

Doctors soon afterwards said it was extremely unlikely he had the disease, which has now killed around 2,300 people in West Africa. The man had recently returned from a trip to Congo.

Here’s the statement from Queensland Health:

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has tonight confirmed tests taken from a Gold Coast man suspected of having Ebola virus disease have returned a negative result. It follows comments from doctors earlier in the day that the patient was exceedingly unlikely to have the disease based on his symptoms and the areas in Africa in which he travelled to. “I would like to thank all health and ambulance staff involved in the management of this patient; it was a job well done and serves to show the community that our emergency preparedness plans are sound, and that they can rely on their health services,” Dr Young said. “I also thank the media for helping to allay the fears and hype in the community – it was a very important message for us to convey.” Dr Young said while it was highly unlikely Ebola virus disease would come to Queensland, anyone who has travelled to parts of West Africa affected by the outbreak and who are concerned about their health, should visit their GP. Dr Young said the treating team at the Gold Coast University Hospital would ultimately determine the patient’s treatment options based on the results and his current condition.

