Testing YouTube's New Demographics Tool: Men Like Xbox, Fire!

YouTube has added demographic info to Insight, its free stats tool for video uploaders. What does it do? Not much: Tells you age ranges and gender of people who viewed your video within a selected date range.



We put it to task on our most popular video, “Xbox Fire,” a local news story about… an Xbox fire. What did we learn?

– The audience for our video — which has about 18,000 views — is overwhelmingly male. Some 91% of viewers are guys.

– Age stats skewed a bit older than we expected. Between 25-30% of viewers — the biggest group — were between 35 and 45. Another 15-20% each came from three younger demos: 0-18, 18-25, and 25-35.

