We tried the $35,000 RED camera that was used to shoot 'House of Cards'

“House of Cards” is as highly regarded for its aesthetics as it is for its signature (read: murdery) plot twists. The series won the Outstanding Cinematography Emmy for its pilot episode and has been nominated in the same category each season it has been eligible. The show’s production uses a RED camera, which is quickly becoming a top choice among the filmmaking community. We got our hands on one of the newer models, the Epic Dragon, to take it for a spin. We also tested the Sony FS7 and Canon C300 for comparison.

