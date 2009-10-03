UPDATE: Brazil Stocks Pop As Chicago, Tokyo Eliminated

With Chicago and Tokyo eliminated, EWZ is now up 1.5%, as Rio is left as the presumptive favourite.



—

People love to debate: Is hosting the Olympics worth it? Is all the spending, preparation and tourism a worthwhile stimulus? Well, let’s ignore the theory and watch what the market does when/if Rio de Janeiro gets the 2016 games.

As it is right now the iShares MSCI Brazil (EWZ) is up just a little in early action. What’s your guess: Will it move on the announcement?

Check back around 12:30-1:00 ET to find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.