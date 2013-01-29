TEST tiny mce

Russia is encouraging its soldiers to check each other’s “sexual organs” and “buttocks” for clues on sexual orientation according to a BBC report.



From the report:

The guidelines, which cover all aspects of military life, are quoted as saying that tattoos may indicate a “low cultural and educational level” and “possible sexual deviations.”

A separate report by The Moscow Times was a bit more explicit than the BBC:

The defence Ministry is recommending that new recruits’ bodies, especially their sexual organs and buttocks, be examined for tattoos indicating homosexual orientation. The recruits would also be asked to describe their sexual experience …

Though a representative of the LGBT community in Russia said tattoos identifying sexual orientation on the genitals were rare for homosexuals. Indeed, one would think they’d be rare for any group.

The reports come from an article published in the Russian newspaper Izvestia, which cited a copy of a defence Ministry document published in 2012.

TheThe reports come from an article published in the Russian newspaper Izvestia, which cited a copy of a reports come from an article published in the Russian newspaper Izvestia, which cited a copy of a defence Ministry document published in 2012.

SEE ALSO: The 25 most effective weapons in the U.S. arsenal >

SEE ALSO: The Military and defence Facebook page for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.