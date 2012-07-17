test slide show on app

Yo yo yo first slide show
Photo: sad toes asdf sa sadf
Yo - my toes! really long title for this slide 'cause im really really annoying alskdjflas kdfjl l laksdjf laskdjf laksdjf lsakdjflsa;kjflsakd lkjlkjds fewef
As the founder and head of the world's largest agency holding company (JWT, Ogilvy & Mather and Young & Rubicam are among its brands), Sorrell's exit would be geologic in scale. Before he became the king of agency acquisitions he was the finance director at Saatchi & Saatchi -- in 1975. In 1986 he acquired control of Wire & Plastic Products, a maker of shopping carts and baskets, and used that as an acquisition vehicle to buy Madison Avenue's biggest brands, famously besting David Ogilvy in a hostile takeover for his agency in 1989. (WPP still has a unit that sells stuff made of wire and plastic.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.