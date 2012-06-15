The French music streaming service Deezer is set to expand its business to over 100 countries in the coming weeks, reports Reuters.



CEO Axel Dauchez said he will avoid the US market due to the high costs required to get started and the huge competition involved.

He told Reuters that “the minute that I tell the major music labels that I am not interested in signing for rights to the U.S., the negotiations over terms become much much easier.”

He’ll instead focus on countries that have gone ignored by many competitors, such as Turkey, Korea, and Brazil, among many others.

