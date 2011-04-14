Mozilla Will Let You Try Out The Latest Firefox 5 Features Today -- Here's How To Get It

Photo: Mozilla

As part of its accelerated release schedule for new Firefox versions, Mozilla is allowing anyone to try out new features, even before they reach beta.You can now try “Aurora” versions of Firefox that will constantly be updated with the latest features likely to hit Firefox 5 and beyond.



To try it out, head to Mozilla’s test build page and download the Aurora version. Be warned: Aurora is not guaranteed to be entirely stable. But if you want to see what’s new before anyone else, it’s the best way.

The site is also a great resource to find out when the first stable public beta is ready for download.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Best Features You’ll Find In Firefox 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.