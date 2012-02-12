TEST DRIVE: The 2012 Volvo S60 Is The Perfect Luxury Alternative

This is where the S60 becomes noticeable. The turbo-charged six cylinder engine turns out 300 horsepower. The turbo kicks in around 2,500 rpms helping the AWD to jump off the line. The S60 has an excellent thrust to weight ratio, so that all 300 hp feels like you are sitting on a mountain of power. The 0 to 60 time is listed at 5.9 seconds, which is a very respectable time.

Coupled with the all-wheel drive system, the engine was able to hurl this Volvo around every corner we encountered. It was impressive compared to any car in the class. Most AWD systems tend to bunch and lurch as the steering wheel is turned to the extreme. The S60's turning radius is tight and there was no shimmy or lurch from the steering. The system is actually FWD 95% of the time and then when needed it adds in the 5% of rear wheels.

Our day with the S60 was overshadowed by unlikely February thunderstorms. There was no wheel spin and we only felt the computers step in twice to help control the vehicle. Standard on all S60 models is Dynamic Stability and Traction Control (DSTC). This keeps the S60 on the road. If your speed and the tightness of the corner don't match up, the DSTC will apply the brakes correctly to keep the shiny side up. There are always extreme situations that the system can't anticipate, but if you're driving that aggressively the DSTC should be off.

We averaged 22.6 mpg on our trip with the S60. The expected highway mpg of 26 has to be firm to make the S60 a good financial decision. If that number dips one or two MPGs, then the S60 is not worth the buy in price. One saving grace is that the S60 uses regular unleaded fuel.

Doing some very simple and probably wrong calculations the regular unleaded will save you around $8 a tank. That's a burrito per tank. We really like, nay, love burritos.