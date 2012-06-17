TEST DRIVE: The Subaru Outback Is A Capable Family Hauler

The Outback has a spacious interior with great visibility. You don't have to pull the rear headrests to see out the back. There are really nice leather seats, not whale skin, but nice. The best thing about the leather is how easy it is to clean mud, formula, fast food, and kid puke off of the seats.

The driver's seat has the most room that I've ever experienced in a car. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes allowing the driver to stretch his/her legs to a comfortable position. The driver's seat will get so far away from the instrument panel that it feels like the hood is in the future and you struggling to keep up.

The rear seat legroom is listed by Subaru at 37.8 inches. This is definitely a spacious back seat. This is the kind of legroom that allows a giant me to sit comfortably behind even the tallest drivers. Shaq would be more comfortable in an Outback, but I don't know if his ego could take it. Plus Buick is already paying him…

The Outback has 34.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity with all of the seats in place. When you drop the rear 60/40 split seat and really maximise your cargo space the numbers jump to 71.3 cubic feet. That's almost half a baby elephant… And yes, I Googled 'how many cubic feet is a baby elephant.'