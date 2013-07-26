TEST DRIVE: Cadillac's Hugely Powerful Station Wagon Is A Joy To Drive

The 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is a thrill ride.

The 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is an unusual car.



It’s a luxury station wagon with a supercharged V8 engine.

It’s little-known and rarely seen, making up just 3% of CTS sales.

And it’s a pure joy to drive.

For five days, the CTS-V Wagon served as our ride in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

It did the job perfectly, offering the control to handle winding mountain roads, the power to pass slowpokes on two-lane highways, and the spaciousness to comfortably fit four adults and their accompanying luggage.

The CTS-V Wagon starts at $63,215, the well-equipped version we tested came out to $75,885.

