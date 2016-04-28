We took Tesla's $132,000 Model X for a drive around New York City and were completely blown away

Tesla’s Model X is one of the most talked about cars in, well, forever. And for good reason, too.

The Model X has a range of more than 230 miles per charge, futuristic Falcon Wing doors, an incredible air filtration system, and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds while in Ludicrous mode.

In February, Musk even described the Model X as the ‘best car ever.’

So when I was offered the chance to take one for a spin around the New York City, I promptly jumped at the chance — and the Model X did not disappoint.

The design is truly stunning

Before getting on the road, we took some time to check out the car’s innovative design and to play around with some of its coolest features.

The Model X I drove was a fully-loaded P90D with an all white interior. This specific model costs about $132,000 before tax incentives, Tesla spokesperson Alexis Georgeson, told me.

Everything about this car’s design is seamless. But let’s start with the feature that never gets old, the Falcon Wing Doors.



One of my favourite things about the doors is how you can control them. You can, of course, open each door with a manual touch, but you can also control them by using the digital controls on the 17-inch touchscreen display.

Now, the doors not only look awesome and get lots of attention, but they also serve a very practical purpose — they enable passengers to easily get in and out of the vehicle.

When the Falcon Wing doors are open, passengers can step into the third row of seats as easily as the second row. You simply push a button located on the back of the second row seat, which will automatically move the seat forward so you can hop in.



This specific Model X had an all white interior, which was just jaw-dropping.

Elon Musk has said that the all white interior is his favourite option for the Model X and it’s not hard to see why. The white interior gives the car a fresh, clean look and helps make the vehicle feel more open.

The Falcon Wing doors no doubt help keep the seats in pristine shape because there’s no climbing or squeezing into the back row.

Another awesome design feature is the panoramic glass windshield, which stretches all the way back to meet the Falcon Wing doors.



The seamless glass windshield/roof not only looks insanely cool, but it also made me feel like I was driving some sort of spaceship, which I can assure you is a good thing.

Driving with Autopilot never gets old

Once I finally got behind the wheel, I took off towards the West Side Highway so that I could turn on Autopilot, Tesla semi-autonomous driving system.

I’ve tested the Autopilot feature before during a Model S test drive, but I’m still blown away by how advanced the system is.

To turn on Autopilot, you just have to flip the bottom lever on the left side of steering wheel twice and the car begins to drive itself.

With Autopilot activated, the car will steer, brake, and even change lanes for you.



Cameras and other sensors discreetly located all over the Model X enable the self-driving feature.

A front facing camera mounted at the top of the windshield helps identify pedestrians and read speed limit signs. However, it cannot read stoplights yet.

Unfortunately, as you can see in the clip below, I learned this the hard way.

Ludicrous mode is just ludicrous

After some time playing around with Autopilot, I decided give Ludicrous mode a shot.

Ludicrous mode enables you to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds. That’s unheard of acceleration for an SUV. And after experiencing it, I can honestly it’s one of the coolest things about the Model X.

The acceleration kicked me back into my seat making me feel as though I was about to take off in a plane. All the hype about Ludicrous mode is legit; it’s an incredible feature that will make you feel like you are driving a getaway car.

The best thing about the Model X is the attention

The Model X is loaded with all kinds of innovative and high-tech features, but perhaps th best thing about the Model X is the attention that comes with it.

With only 3,000 Model Xs on the road in the U.S., the car is still incredibly rare. So people naturally freak out a little when they spot one.

Everywhere we went people stopped and stared. Some folks even offered a thumbs-up and others whipped out their cameras to take a pic of the Model X.

At one point, a biker who was driving in oncoming traffic was so transfixed by the vehicle he almost ran right into us.

I can’t say that I blame him, though. The car really is striking and spotting one in the wild is a lot like a celebrity sighting. People can’t help but do a double take and sneak a picture, they may never get this close to such a futuristic car again.

