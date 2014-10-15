Is This $US272,220 Bentley Convertible Worth The Price Tag?

Alex Davies / Business Insider We spent some time with a $US272,220 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible.

Although it is best known for its huge sedans like the Mulsanne, Bentley insists it makes cars that are meant to be driven by their owners, not chauffeurs.

We reviewed the 2013 Continental GT Speed last year — and we believe them. The GT Speed is a real driver’s car, with 616 horsepower coming from a W12 engine, permanent all-wheel drive, and a quite fun Sport mode.

But we’ve had just as much fun driving in cars that cost a tiny fraction of this one. The GT Speed has a $US238,700 MSRP; the well-equipped one we tested goes for $US272,220.

So what do you get for all that dough? Here’s a full breakdown of everything that comes standard (like the knurled gear knob and “seatbelt presenter”) and the often exotic options (try carbon fibre panels in the backseat and a neck warmer for chilly nights).

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

