TEST DRIVE: Chevrolet Has Finally Made The Impala Great Again

Once among the best-selling cars in the country, the Chevrolet Impala has been reduced in recent years to a fleet car, bought mainly by rental companies and driven by vacationers and business travellers.



But Chevy is talking a big game when it comes to the latest incarnation of the flagship sedan. To see if the fully revamped 2014 Impala can compete with cars like the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, I spent a weekend with the new ride.

I was very impressed. The front-wheel drive Impala is a nice-looking, if not dazzling car. It’s comfortable, has a ton of room, and is full of excellent details (like an actual 12 volt outlet!).

It’s not a car meant for people with young kids, or for those who want a sporty ride. But for those who just want to get around in comfort and relative style, it’s an excellent option.

The 2014 Impala starts for $35,770. Our well-equipped model cost $39,510.

