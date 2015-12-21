How to take the perfect selfie -- a guide by a famous model

Instagram/TessHolliday Tess Holliday is one of the world’s most famous models right now.

Tess Holliday is one of the world’s most famous models right now.

She not only made history as the first woman of her size and height to sign a contract with a major modelling agency, she also has a massive following on social media.

Holliday, whose real name is Tess Munster, is with MiLK Model Management and is only 5 feet 5 inches tall, and a US size 22 (UK size 26). Most plus-size models are typically taller and between sizes 8 and 16, by comparison.

She is also famous for taking insanely perfect selfies. Over 1 million people on Instagram follow her to take a look at her latest one.

Take a look at these for example:









In a video interview and package with Buzzfeed, Holliday revealed her top tips on how to take the perfect selfie.

Basically her top tips are, as quoted from Buzzfeed’s article that references the video:

1. Hold the camera closer to your face — DON’T angle it from above. 2. Natural, indirect light is your friend. 3. Outdoor selfie? Try putting the sun directly behind your head. 4. Want to show off/create some curves? Try a hand high on your hip, a popped knee, or crossed legs. 5. Lying down? Prop your head up with a pillow. 6. Mirror selfie? Make sure you’re in natural light or being lit from the front. 7. Selfies can be a fun, quick way to boost your self-esteem and show yourself some appreciation — don’t let people make you feel bad for taking them, especially if they make YOU feel good!

But we recommend you watch the full video because there are some before and after shots that are pretty cool:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

