Tesla's Monster Rally Continues — Shares Are Up 9% Today

Tesla’s stock has been on a tear after the company reported its first quarterly profit last week. Earnings crushed expectations and Consumer Reports gave it a 99/100 – the highest score ever.



The stock is up 9% today.

Tesla is up 51% since May 8, when it reported earnings and is up nearly 148% year-to-date.

Here’s a look at the stock since it reported earnings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.