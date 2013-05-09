Tesla's Stock Is On A Tear – Up 25%

Tesla’s stock is up a whopping 25% today after the green automaker beat earnings expectations yesterday.



Tesla reported its first ever quarterly profit. It announced earnings of $0.12 per share, beating expectations for $0.03 per share. Revenue jumped 83% from the last quarter to $562 million.

This chart from Marketwatch shows the stock rally since the earnings release:

Marketwatch

