Tesla Had A Monster Day, Surging 13%

Tesla crossed the $100 mark for the first time earlier today and closed up nearly 13.6% at $110.30.



Tesla’s had a good run recently beating Q1 earnings and getting the highest score by Consumer Reports. It also recently announced a stock offering and new leasing deal. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas also called it America’s fourth automaker and raised his price target to $103.

Some continue to see this as a short squeeze.

Here’s a look at its year-to-date performance:

