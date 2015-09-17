Tesla's Powerwall is to be on sale in Australia before the end of the year

Raedle/Getty Images

The Powerwall Tesla home battery system will be available from local suppliers in Australia by the end of the year.

Tesla, the maker of the Model S electric car, today launched Tesla Energy in Australia.

The Powerwall allows homes with solar panels to store the energy produced during peak sunlight hours for use at night. Users might also charge their Powerwall during offpeak periods, run their homes off the pack during peak hours and thereby reduce their bills.

Tesla says Powerwall will be available in Australia in late 2015 through a growing list of partners, ranging from major utility companies through to solar supply companies.

These partners haven’t yet been announced. Tesla says local pricing for the rechargeable lithium-ion battery will be set by those suppliers. The battery is available in the US in two sizes, the 7 kWh at $US3000 and 10 kWh at $US3500 USD. Then there are installation costs.

“Powerwall will be available in Australia in late 2015 through a growing list of Tesla Energy partners,” Tesla said in a statement today. “The Australian Tesla Energy partners, in the coming weeks, will announce their unique Powerwall offerings to Australian customers.”

Telsa says the 7kWh daily cycling Powerwall is a compelling option for Australian residential solar users because of the structure of retail electricity and the feed-in-tariff solar pricing options across the country.

Australia will also get the the 10kWh weekly cycle Powerwall, which is compatible for residential back-up power and Powerpack, and the commercial solution of 100kWh battery blocks grouped to scale from 500kWh to 10MWh+.

Major power suppliers in Australia, including AGL, have been announcing various competing battery storage solutions.



