Tesla's Model X Already Has $40 Million Worth Of Reservations

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Motors

Tesla introduced its brand new Model X crossover last week.While opinions are very divided on the appearance of the car as well as the controversial doors, the preorder numbers are saying that the Model X definitely has huge market potential.



Tesla has announced that it received $40 million worth of reservations for the car in just one day.

That makes the Model X the fastest selling Tesla of all time. The preorders vastly outpaced the Model S as well as the limited production, over $100,000 Roadster.

And the sales boost is not just limited to the Model X. Tesla also said that the Model S has seen a 30 per cent bump in reservations over the same time period. With many expecting Tesla to release its earnings shortly, all of this news could make for a very positive week for the fledgling automaker.

The Model X is expected to start with limited deliveries in late 2013 and more regular availability in the first half of 2014.

Now take a look at Tesla’s clever teaser for the Model X >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.