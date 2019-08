Tesla owners got some great news today with a battery upgrade coming to Model S and X cars with Ludicrous Mode. The battery upgrade will not only give the cars the longest range of any electric vehicle, they also make the Model S the fastest accelerating car you can buy new in the world.

