VIDEO: Tesla Model 3s have been spotted in public for the first time

Some Tesla Model 3s were recently spotted driving around in public. The electric-car company’s $35,000 entry level sedan debuted last week to much excitement.

That excitement has manifested in the more than 300,000 preorders that were placed since the Model 3 was revealed.

While Tesla says the car is still in development with some details left to be worked out, it appears the company is eager to get the Model 3 a little more face time in public.

This video shows a couple versions of the Model 3 parked at Tesla’s Supercharger station, and driving around on public streets. Rolling shots begin at the 1:00 mark.

You can watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

