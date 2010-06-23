REVEALED: Tesla's IPO Roadshow

Tesla is preparing a public offering for the week of June 28. As part of the IPO process, CEO Elon Musk, and CFO Deepak Ahuja, have been on the road selling the company to potential investors.



The primary selling point: Tesla is a tech company. It is not a car company. So, whatever you do, don’t think about Ford, GM, Chrysler and all those dying chumps.

Think about Apple, Google, Oracle! Big healthy profitable businesses.

Tesla is a technology company, NOT a car company Tesla is a Silicon Valley company focused on technology and disruption. 'Think closer to an Apple, or Google, than a GM or Ford,' says Elon. Tesla is a 'technology velociraptor.' During his presentation, Musk hammers on this, flashing a slide that shows all the tech companies in Silicon Valley that surround Tesla as well as a slide showing all the Tesla employees that have worked at a tech company. In a promo video one employee talks about having worked at Google during its IPO. The Roadster is version 1 and it kicks arse. Elon says the company can execute, and cites the Roadster which he says 'kicks the arse of any Ferrari except the Enzo.' The Roadster is evidence that Tesla can make a car. If you think the Roadster is cool, just wait until you see the Model S Tesla will go from 500-600 Roadsters annually to 20,000 Model S cars annually. Elon then sells the Model S with some serious buzz words. He says the centre console will have a full computer in it that's as powerful as a MacBook Pro. It will have '4G' wireless, developers can make 'apps' for it. You can have your email read to you. Elon says this is 'mind-blowing for car business, par for the course in Silicon Valley.' Tesla has the approval of the old guard even if it is a Silicon Valley company As part of Elon's salesmenship, he plays up partnerships with Toyota and Daimler. He says Diamler invented the internal combustion car, and they're coming to Tesla, asking Tesla to build battery packs. 'It's like Gutenberg saying can you make a press for me?' joked Musk. He adds, 'The faith has grown, they're asking us to do more and more for them,' and 'Akio Toyota has said they're going to be a customer.' Both Toyota and Diamler are investors and customers. Yes, Tesla cars are safe Elon took a few minutes to talk about the 'crazy shit' people do with Teslas. Bottom line, Elon says they're very safe. They've seen thousands of miles on the road and they're holding up just fine. The Model S sets up Tesla for the future The Model S is 'a platform.' From the Model S chassis, Telsa will launch a number of other cars. 'Each one of these cars is going to be freaking bad-arse,' says Elon. Building each one will take little investment since Tesla is building from the Model S. The Model S won't be ready until 2012 Elon Musk laid out the path to success for Tesla's Model S. He's focused on the details so even the most 'persnickety' 'pernicious' reviewer will be blown away by the Model S. How detailed oriented? Elon spent minutes talking about how the paint should be 'iridescent,' so people say there's 'something spectacular about that car.' Other details: Model S will have a battery that swaps out in under a minute, it will have a battery that goes 300 miles on charge. Fast acceleration, smooth handling. Tesla's distribution model is smarter than a traditional model A traditional car company has franchises where dealers sell cars. Tesla sells the cars directly which means it deals directly with its consumers. It's also a better business model. Car dealerships make a lot of money on car repairs. The car companies lose money offering warranties. Therefore, the dealers and the car companies work against each other. Tesla won't have that problem. Tesla's dealerships will be in the top 50 metro areas by the time the Model S is released. Oh, by the way my name is Elon Musk, serial entrepreneur. Elon's last slide is dedicated to selling the Elon factor. He says, 'It's worth noting that every financing round in every company has been an up round,' and 'valuations are somewhat market independent.' Funny to tout this slide now that everyone knows he's got no cash anymore. Tesla is set up for growth From 2008 to 2009, Tesla's revenue increased by a factor of 7. Employees grew. Tesla has will continue to grow, says CFO Deepak Ahuja, who takes over the presentation for the financial nitty gritty. Deepak also says the Tesla factory has a capacity to make 500,000 cars annually. It will be 80% dark at first, but Tesla hopes to get the whole thing working in a few years. Here's the operating model. Tesla isn't just electric cars, it's also powertrains! Here's the Tesla slide on diversification. The company also sells powertrains. It will be selling them to Daimler and others. The business has grown 30% in the last year. Tesla customers love to upgrade their cars, and that's great for margins. How does Tesla improve its margins? Focus on the top line says Ahuja. Roadsters sell for 35% above the base price as customers add features. Ahuja thinks the Model S has a 45-55% uplift in sales. With these higher sales prices, Tesla can hit a margin of 25%. Right now, the margin is 20%. But seriously...Tesla is NOT a car company. Tesla can hit its margin target because it has a scrappy entrepreneurial culture. It acts like a startup. To illustrate this, Ahuja flashes this slide showing how much money Tesla needs to bring its cars to market. Just $125 million for the Roadster, $400 million for the Model S. Are you buying? That's the presentation. Here's what wasn't mentioned: Tesla has only had one profitable month ever, and it's going to stop making the Roadster for a year. If it can't deliver the Model S, it's screwed. Basically, the whole company rides on the success of the Model S, which certainly looks like a nice car, but it's going to be pricey. Jim Cramer, and Gary Kaminsky on CNBC have recommended buying the stock, letting it pop post-IPO and then selling off.

