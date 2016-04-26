Tesla's first standalone Australian store will be in Sydney's Martin Place

Tesla is building a two-story flagship store at 20 Martin Place, right in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

It will be the first standalone store in Australia and will house display vehicles, a design studio and facilitate test drives from the underground carpark directly beneath the store.

In that carpark there will also be superchargers in place for existing Tesla owners to charge while in the city.

Interestingly, Apple Australia’s headquarters is also located in the same building.

Like all its stores across the world, it will be completely run by Tesla, and is not a franchised dealership.

The new store is due to open July-August and adds to Tesla’s existing stores in Melbourne and St Leonards in Sydney. Both of these stores also house corporate offices for the Australian operation of the company.

The electric car maker also has two permanent retail displays in Chadstone shopping centre in Victoria and Carbondale Shopping Centre in Brisbane.

That opening date also gives Tesla a fancy new store just in time for a local release of the Model X SUV.

