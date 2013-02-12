How The Most Ambitious Auto Venture In A Century Nearly Collapsed And Then Came Back From The Dead

Photo: AP PhoAP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Tesla Motors will soon announce its fourth quarter financial results. The stock was down Monday after a negative review from The New York Times, which prompted CEO Elon Musk to take to Twitter and appear on CNBC and Bloomberg TV to criticise the review.



Tesla hasn’t reported a profit since its IPO, it has over 50 per cent short interest, and many analysts say it has to prove itself this time. Yet it continues to win awards and was named one of Barclays top stock picks for 2013.

Here, we take a look at the company’s origins, the drama among its founders, its near collapse, and the development of its Roadster, Model S, and Model X cars.

