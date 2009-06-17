Tesla's Elon Musk: No Need For Unions--Just Fire The arseholes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a simple solution to one of the big problems hurting Detroit:



Musk in Wired: “It’s not out of the question to have unions, but if there’s going to be a union, they’d better understand that they’re on the same side as the company,” he added. “I’m against having a two-class system where you’ve got the workers and then the managers, sort of like nobles and peasants…

“Most of our experienced factory workers come from unionized environments, and we asked them what benefit did they see in unions,” he added. “They said, ‘Well, if their boss was an arsehole, they had recourse.’

“I said, ‘Let’s make a rule: There will be no arseholes.’ I fired someone for being an arsehole. And I only had to do that once, actually.”

