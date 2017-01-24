Elon Musk is meeting President Trump in the White House his first week in office

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is back in the White House.

Musk is one of several executives attending President Donald Trump’s meeting on manufacturing Monday morning. Reuters’ reporter Roberta Rampton snapped a shot of Musk in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, along with executives from Lockheed Martin, Whirlpool, Under Armour, and Johnson & Johnson.

Although Musk and Trump have diametrically opposing views when it comes to climate change, the two seem to be aligned when it comes to US manufacturing.

Musk is building his massive battery factory, the Gigafactory, in Sparks, Nevada that is slated for completion in 2020. When it’s finished, the factory will house 6,500 employees.

This isn’t Musk’s first meeting with Trump. In December, Musk, along with tech CEO’s like Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Larry Page, met with Trump in New York.

Business leaders gather to meet with @realDonaldTrump in Roosevelt Room. pic.twitter.com/YBQfJbqg6B

— Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 23, 2017

