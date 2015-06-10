Tesla's CFO is retiring

Tesla’s CFO Deepak Ahuja will retire later this year.

According to Bloomberg, Ahuja will retire this year. The new was announced by Elon Musk on stage at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which was being held on Tuesday.

Bloomberg headlines from Musk’s commentary at the meeting also indicate that the company’s Model X SUV will begin deliveries in 3-4 months and that the company’s gigafactory in Nevada will reach full production in “roughly” 3 to 4 years.

Following the news Tesla shares were roughly unchanged in after hours trading, down about 0.4%.

