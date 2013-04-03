Here Comes Tesla's Mysterious Big Announcement ...

Less than two days after announcing it is exceeding its previous guidance on auto sales and turning profitable for the quarter, Tesla Motors is about to release more big news.



CEO Elon Musk has said the announcement, coming on a press call today at 5 p.m. EST, is “arguably more important” than becoming profitable.

Last week, he wrote on Twitter: “Am going to put my money where my mouth is in v major way.”

In the meantime, we’ve come up with a few theories on what the news will be:

An update on the Model X, the SUV that will follow the Model S as Tesla’s next car. The vehicle is scheduled for production in 2014; that could move up.

The announcement of a car Tesla has not revealed yet: The long-awaited “affordable” electric car — something for around $30,000. The cheapest Model S starts at $62,400.

An expansion of the company’s supercharger network, which provides free charging for life to Tesla owners. So far, it’s being built on the East and West coasts.

A big sale, similar to Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s purchase of 100 Model S cars for his Downtown Project in Las Vegas.

And here are some suggestions from Twitter:

$TSLA – Hearing suggested: ‘Secondary where he takes down a big chunk, like he did last one. And pays back the Government loan.’ — Notable Calls (@thenotablecalls) March 25, 2013

Could the #Tesla photo on the down website be tipping the hand for a #solar announcement? Thoughts? teslamotors.com — John Licata (@bluephoenixinc) April 2, 2013

My guess is Elon’s announcment today will be a $1M cash prize challenge related to the Model S range (NYTstory). #tesla — dbise (@dbise) April 2, 2013

Nice! A #tesla announcement at 5pm EST (+3hrs).My guess is installation of SolarCity on the production factory. — Gil Greenberg (@Intradox) April 2, 2013

