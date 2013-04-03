Here Comes Tesla's Mysterious Big Announcement ...

Alex Davies
Less than two days after announcing it is exceeding its previous guidance on auto sales and turning profitable for the quarter, Tesla Motors is about to release more big news.

CEO Elon Musk has said the announcement, coming on a press call today at 5 p.m. EST, is “arguably more important” than becoming profitable.

Last week, he wrote on Twitter: “Am going to put my money where my mouth is in v major way.”

We’ll be on the call and relaying the latest news. Click here for updates.

In the meantime, we’ve come up with a few theories on what the news will be:

  • An update on the Model X, the SUV that will follow the Model S as Tesla’s next car. The vehicle is scheduled for production in 2014; that could move up.
  • The announcement of a car Tesla has not revealed yet: The long-awaited “affordable” electric car — something for around $30,000. The cheapest Model S starts at $62,400.
  • An expansion of the company’s supercharger network, which provides free charging for life to Tesla owners. So far, it’s being built on the East and West coasts.
  • A big sale, similar to Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s purchase of 100 Model S cars for his Downtown Project in Las Vegas.

And here are some suggestions from Twitter:

