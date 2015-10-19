Tesla's Autopilot system is about to get a lot of competition

On Thursday, Tesla began rolling out its Autopilot system to cars built in the last year. While the system does not offer up a completely hands-free experience, it is the beginning of the company’s venture into self-driving cars.

The new features include automatic steering, automatic lane change, side collision warning, and automatic parallel parking. CEO Elon Musk said with the next software update, the cars will even be able to park themselves in the garage.

But Tesla is not the only car company putting semi-autonomous systems in vehicles.

A slew of car companies are working to push out similar features in their cars and some have already introduced many of the self-driving functions Tesla just introduced.

