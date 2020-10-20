Tesla appears to have quietly killed its 7-day, no questions asked return policy

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Tesla’s 7-day return policy was one of the most lenient in the auto industry.

The program appears to have been axed, though, and no longer appears on Tesla’s website.

A webpage that previously explained the return rules now points to a generic support website.

Tesla’s generous, 7-day return policy appears to have been quietly nixed.

As recently as September 30, Tesla’s website explained the flexible return policy: “We are confident that you will feel great about your new vehicle, and so are giving you time to experience and enjoy your new Tesla,” it said, “if you are unhappy with your vehicle, you may return it to us within seven (7) calendar days.”

“This return policy is intended to give you confidence in your purchase of a Tesla vehicle, and so is in addition to any other rights you may have under applicable law,” the site said, according to website screen captures archived online.

That page now re-directs to a generic support page with information about plenty of Tesla vehicles, services, and topics â€” but nothing about a return policy.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The blog Electrek first spotted the change, and reported that sources had told it the policy was no longer available.

As recently as April, CEO Elon Musk discussed the policy on Twitter. He’s frequently touted the rule as a selling point in recent years.

“You may return the vehicle for a full refund in the unlikely event that it causes domestic discord,” he told a potential Cybertruck customer.

Can order online in 2 mins for home delivery & return in 7 days for full refund https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019

The company also cited the return policy as justification for closing many retail stores in 2019, before backtracking on those plans.

“The generous return policy of 1000 miles or 7 days, whichever comes first, should alleviate the need for most test drives,”it said in a regulatory filing at the time.

Here’s the previous webpage in its entirety:

