We're going to get our first look at Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 on March 31

Tesla Motors revealed Wednesday that the long-awaited Model 3 will be unveiled March 31.
That’s the first time we’ll get to see a prototype of the long-awaited electric vehicle.
The company isn’t expected to enter production and begin customer deliveries until the end of 2017.
Tesla’s confirmed that the Model 3 will be offered with a price tag of $35,000, but with a $7,500 federal tax credit and a local state tax benefits, that price could drop to as low as $25,000.
The Model 3 will be launched as a platform and is expected to serve as the basis for both a sedan and a small crossover SUV.
It will join the much more expensive and content-laden Model S sedan and Model X crossover.
