Tesla Is Getting Ready To Announce More Big News Today

Less than two days after announcing it is exceeding its previous guidance on auto sales and turning profitable for the quarter, Tesla Motors is preparing to release more big news.



The purpose of a conference call scheduled for 5 p.m. EST today is a secret, but according to CEO Elon Musk, it may be even more significant than Sunday’s news:

To be clear, Tesla is in California, so it is not April Fool’s yet! Also, some may differ, but imo the Tues news is arguably more important. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2013

Sunday’s announcement also included the news that Tesla is cancelling production of the cheapest version of the Model S sedan, a step back from its longterm goal to offer “a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars.”

