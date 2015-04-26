Tesla's website has been hacked

Tesla Motors’ website was hacked on Saturday afternoon. Its Twitter account was hacked as well, though that site appears to be restored.

This is how TeslaMotors.com looked earlier Saturday afternoon.

While a group called “RIPPRGANG” claims responsibility for the Twitter hack, the website was apparently hacked by a group called “Autismsquad.” It’s unclear if these groups are truly different or one and the same, considering the timing of the website and Twitter takeovers.

It’s becoming commonplace to see Twitter accounts get hacked, especially when they’re owned by celebrities or big brands. Though for the most part, these kinds of acts are more about defacing property and gaining notoriety than stealing any kind of important information like last year’s Sony hack.

We’ve reached out to Tesla about the matter.

