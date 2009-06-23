Tesla: "We Expect To Cross Over Into Profitability Next Month"*

Elon Musk says Tesla will be profitable by next month after slashing the costs of Roadster.



In the middle of his long blog post trashing co-founder Martin Eberhard, Musk says Tesla has “brought the Roadster material cost down from $140k to approximately $80k as of this month. Combined with a steady production volume of 20 to 30 per week in the third quarter this year and a good take up rate of the higher priced Roadster Sport, we expect to cross over into profitability next month.”

Of course, there’s a lot more to a car company than “material costs.” Tesla has to pay for labour, distribution, overhead, and all the showrooms it plans on rennovating to sell Roadsters. So, we’re sceptical about Musk’s claim.

UPDATE: Katie Fehrenbacher at Earth2Tech says she spoke with Tesla and they confirmed that the company won’t be profitable.

