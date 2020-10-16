Tesla reportedly forgot to pay its water bill, halting construction on its Berlin Gigafactory

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.

Tesla had water service to its construction site in Germany shut off, local media reported.

A spokesperson for the local utility said: “everyone is treated the same, including Tesla.”

As it began construction, the company was met with protests by local environmentalists over water use, and deforestation.

Tesla didn’t pay an overdue water bill for its construction site in Germany and subsequently had the service shut off temporarily, according to local media reports.

The company had been warned several times over the past two weeks, a spokesperson for the utility in Strausberg-Erkner told Moz.de. As of Thursday afternoon, no payment had been received, the site said.

“We don’t make a difference there,” the spokesperson said. “Everyone is treated the same, including Tesla. “

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Electrek first spotted the German-language reports.

When it first announced plans for the European factory near Berlin, local protesters decried Tesla’s deforestation, water use, and impacts on wildlife.

Sounds like we need to clear up a few things! Tesla won’t use this much net water on a daily basis. It’s possibly a rare peak usage case, but not an everyday event. Also, this is not a natural forest — it was planted for use as cardboard & only a small part will be used for GF4. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2020

Production at the factory is set to begin in July 2021. CEO Elon Musk has said the company plans to make Model Y crossovers as well as battery cells there.

