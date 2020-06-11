Tesla loses another vice president, this time from business development

Tesla’s vice president of business development, Robin Ren, has left the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ren is the latest executive to leave after a spate of executive departures in the past two years, which most recently saw the company’s head of European expansion leave as its newest factory near Berlin is under construction.

Bloomberg News first reported Ren’s departure. Neither Tesla nor Ren responded to requests for comments.

On a call with investors in 2018, Musk lauded Ren, then vp of Asia Pacific, and Tesla’s China team for their “instrumental” efforts in getting its factory there up and running. Ren went on to oversee worldwide sales before his final role in business development.