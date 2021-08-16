US investigating Tesla’s Autopilot over crashes into emergency vehicles, a report says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into Tesla’s driver-assist Autopilot feature, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The probe will investigate reports that Teslas on Autopilot mode can struggle to identify parked emergency vehicles, and sometimes crash into these vehicles, AP reported.

The NHTSA identified cases where a Tesla on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control mode had hit vehicles with flashing lights, the AP reported. In other cases, the Teslas had hit flares, an illuminated arrow board, or even traffic cones near them, the AP reported.

AP reports the NHTSA will be investigating all Tesla models X, Y, S, and 3 made between 2014 and 2021.

This is a developing story…