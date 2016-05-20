Tesla is updating its summon feature after an owner claimed he crashed his car using it

Tesla is rolling out an update to its Summon feature.

The Summon feature allows owners to have their Model X or Model S open and enter the garage door, park itself, and shut itself down. You can also use it for the opposite — having it pull out and start when you’re ready to get in and drive.

The new update, posted by a Tesla owner on Imgur, will require users to choose the direction they want their car to go in before they physically exit it, the Verge first reported.

The update could be in response to a particularly nasty crash that occurred in early May by an owner using the Summon feature. The owner, Jared Overton of Utah, said the car drove itself into a trailer. Tesla told Overton that the crash occurred from him not being attentive while using the Summon feature.

It’s unclear whether the update was in fact rolled out in response to the crash. A Tesla spokesperson to The Verge “Tesla is always making improvements to features in our vehicles.” A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately return Tech Insider’s request for comment.

